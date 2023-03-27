Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Opposition MK: Netanyahu ‘playing games with human lives’ by delaying overhaul pause

27 March 2023, 5:28 pm Edit
Yisrael Beytenu MK Yulia Malinovsky chairs a meeting of the Knesset Religious Services Committee on October 27, 2021. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)
Yisrael Beytenu MK Yulia Malinovsky chairs a meeting of the Knesset Religious Services Committee on October 27, 2021. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

An opposition lawmaker accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of purposefully delaying his announcement on the suspension of the judicial overhaul legislation, waiting for a right-wing demonstration in favor of the plan.

“The clash between the opponents and supporters of the revolution could end with very difficult sights,” says Yisrael Beytenu MK Yulia Malinovsky.

“The prime minister is playing games with human lives,” she adds. “If, God forbid, something happens, it will be on Netanyahu’s head and conscience. Every minute in which he delays his announcement, the temperatures are rising.”

