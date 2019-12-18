Outrage as Ukraine reinstates diplomat sacked for anti-Semitism

The US House gavels in for a historic session to impeach Trump on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress, votes that will leave a lasting mark on his tenure at the White House.

As soon as the session opens, Republicans try to halt it.

“So we can stop wasting America’s time on impeachment, I move that the House do now adjourn,” says Rep. Andy Bigg (Arizona Republican), the chairman of the conservative House. Freedom Caucus.

He forces a roll call vote — the first of several procedural efforts expected during the day to try to delay the proceedings.

It is defeated on a party-line vote.

Then Republicans then try to force a vote condemning the actions of Democratic committee leaders, based on objections to the way the Democrats conducted hearings leading to Wednesday’s votes.

— AP