Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Palestinian arrested in West Bank for saying he intended to commit terror attack — police

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 6:23 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A Palestinian man in his 50s was arrested by police officers in the southern West Bank last night for allegedly expressing intent to carry out a terror attack.

Police say officers and IDF troops raided the town of Yatta and apprehended the man after receiving a report that he “stated that he intended to carry out an attack against Israeli civilians.”

The man is suspected of “threats to carry out an attack and endangering regional security,” and is currently being questioned by law enforcement, police add.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.