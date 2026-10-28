Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Palestinian arrested in West Bank for saying he intended to commit terror attack — police
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
A Palestinian man in his 50s was arrested by police officers in the southern West Bank last night for allegedly expressing intent to carry out a terror attack.
Police say officers and IDF troops raided the town of Yatta and apprehended the man after receiving a report that he “stated that he intended to carry out an attack against Israeli civilians.”
The man is suspected of “threats to carry out an attack and endangering regional security,” and is currently being questioned by law enforcement, police add.
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