Palestinian envoy to UK: ‘Israeli voters rewarded hate’

Blue and White MK Yoel Razvozov tells The Times of Israel, “It’s too early to reach conclusions” about the party’s next steps following exit polls showing Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud winning 36-37 seats with Blue and White predicted to garner just 32-33.

“These are not final results. They don’t look good. But we will wait and see. We will be smarter when we know the final results,” he says, speaking at the party’s empty election night headquarters in Tel Aviv.

“We can’t speculate now. We need to take a breath and then act correctly,” he says.

Insisting that the party will not break up, Razvozov says, “We have one state and we need to fight for it. That’s why we came to politics.”

But asked if he was confident that none of its MKs would jump ship to the Likud, he only responded, “It’s too early to come to conclusions. We are still Blue and White. We will wait for the results and then move forward.”

— Raoul Wootliff