Palestinian in Israel without permit allegedly steals car and gets into crash, killing cyclist

A Palestinian man who was in Israel illegally allegedly stole a car this morning and, while driving it between Tel Aviv and Herzliya, got into a crash that killed a cyclist, according to first responders.

The 24-year-old suspect, from the Nablus area in the northern West Bank, was taken into custody, and officers found car theft equipment in the vehicle, police say.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service identifies the cyclist as a roughly 50-year-old man, and says he was hit when the car overturned.

He was rushed in critical condition to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center – Ichilov, where he was pronounced dead, according to MDA and police.

The police statement says the driver was arrested on suspicion of car theft. It does not refer to the incident as nationalist or mention charges related to the cyclist’s death.