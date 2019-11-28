Palestinian terrorist convicted of murdering 3 Israelis in 2018 West Bank attacks

A Palestinian man has been convicted of three murder counts over a pair of December 2018 terror attacks that led to the deaths of two soldiers and an unborn baby.

The Ofer Military Court issued the ruling after Asem Barghouti confessed to the charges, Hebrew-language media reports. He is also convicted of 12 counts of attempted murder, obstruction of justice and membership in a banned association.

Barghouti was arrested in January and accused of carrying out a shooting attack on a bus stop near the outpost of Givat Assaf on December 13 and of assisting his brother Salih in a shooting attack on a bus stop near the Ofra settlement on December 9.

Two soldiers, Sgt. Yosef Cohen and Staff Sgt. Yovel Mor Yosef, were killed in the Givat Assaf attack. Another soldier, Israeli-American Netanel Felber, was seriously injured and Shira Sabag, a civilian woman, was also hurt in the shooting.

Seven people were injured in the Ofra attack, including a woman seven months pregnant who was seriously wounded. Doctors delivered her baby boy in an emergency operation, but he died days later despite intensive efforts to save him.