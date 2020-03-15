The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Parties to meet Rivlin and recommend a prime minister — a full timetable
Overshadowed by the coronavirus crisis, Knesset party representatives will arrive throughout the day at President Reuven Rivlin’s official residence to say whom they recommend for prime minister following the March 2 elections.
Representatives for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party will arrive at 10:30 a.m.
The rival Blue and White party will arrive at 11:15 a.m. to recommend its leader, Benny Gantz, followed by, at 12 p.m., the Joint List alliance of Arab and Arab-majority parties, parts of which could recommend Gantz.
Immediately afterwards — no time has been given — the president will meet representatives of the Shas ultra-Orthodox party.
After a break, the second Haredi party, United Torah Judaism, will arrive at 5:45 p.m. followed by Labor-Gesher-Meretz at 6:30, Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu at 7:15 and Yamina at 8.
Netanyahu is expected to get the backing of 58 Knesset members in his right-wing religious bloc, three short of the necessary majority of 61 in the 120-member parliament.
But he is likely to be the first tasked to form a government since Gantz is reportedly guaranteed to get the backing of only 46 MKs, with most of the rest possibly recommending him and possibly recommending nobody.
Gesher leader Orly Levi-Abekasis has reportedly requested that she be allowed to submit a recommendation independently from her Labor-Gesher-Meretz party, and it isn’t known yet how many of the Joint List lawmakers will support recommending Gantz.
Chief rabbi gives personal example by praying in accordance with new virus rules
Chief Rabbi David Lau participates in a morning prayer attended by exactly ten people — the minimum for a Jewish minyan representing a “community of Israel” for liturgical purposes and the maximum allowed by current Health Ministry regulations due to the coronavirus — with all of them maintaining a distance of at least two meters from one another.
הרב דוד לאו במניין במודיעין – בחוץ, עם מרווחים בין המתפללים pic.twitter.com/f8LwNIvuLQ
— Zvika Klein (@ZvikaKlein) March 15, 2020
Most gates to Temple Mount closed due to new virus regulations
Most gates granting access to the Temple Mount holy site in Jerusalem’s Old City have been closed as part of the new rules to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Only four of the twelve gates are operating: The Gate of Remission (Bab Huta), Council Gate (Bab al-Majlis) and Chain Gate (Bab as-Silsileh) as well as the Mughrabi Gate, the only gate through which non-Muslims can enter the compound, which is known to Muslims as the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound or the Noble Sanctuary.
Group to file High Court petition against delay in Netanyahu’s trial
The Movement for Quality Government in Israel announces that it will later today file a petition with the High Court demanding that the “state of emergency” announced in the court system by Justice Minister Amir Ohana be canceled.
The move comes after the partial closure has delayed the opening of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial by more than two months.
The group claims that Ohana “is a temporary minister in a transitional government, who hasn’t received the public’s backing and whose appointment was never approved by the Knesset.”
It adds that “using the new regulations to rescue Netanyahu from facing a trial is grave and constitutes a new step in trampling over law enforcement authorities in Israel.”
Pharmacy chains fix price of alcogel hand sanitizer
Pharmacy chains announce that the price of alcogel hand sanitizers will now be fixed at NIS 9.90 for 100 milliliters, after they were contacted by Economy Minister Eli Cohen.
Among the chains to announce the move — which comes after the prices surged as a result of increased demand due to the coronavirus — are Rami Levy, Shufersal, Yochananof, Yenot Bitan, Victory, Be and Super Pharm.
Netanyahu’s trial pushed off to May 24 as court activity limited over virus
The opening of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial in three corruption cases has been pushed off by more than two months due to new restrictions on Israel’s courts as part of the new measures to combat the coronavirus.
The move comes just two days before the scheduled March 17 hearing, which according to the Courts Administration of Israel has now been postponed until May 24.
Justice Minister Amir Ohana last night declared a 24-hour “state of emergency” in Israel’s court system, “as part of the national effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.” The decision means that courts can only sit for urgent hearings on arrest and remand orders, administrative detention orders, offenses under legislation “relating to the special emergency” and certain interim relief in civil matters.
While the emergency measures will initially only be in place for 24 hours, the statement from the justice minister’s office said that Ohana would assess the situation throughout Sunday to decide “on how to move forward.”
New far-reaching regulations take effect — a reminder on what’s closing
As of this morning, Health Ministry guidelines announced last night are taking effect and closing much of the country, with all leisure activity nixed.
Israel has banned gatherings of over 10 people, including for religious purposes, and has required those participating in such activities to maintain a distance of at least two meters between one another. The Health Ministry has said Israelis should refrain from traveling in a car in groups larger than two and recommends that people refrain as much as possible from using public transportation.
All educational institutions are closed, regardless of the number of children per classroom, among them kindergartens, daycare centers — including home daycares — special education, youth movements and after-school programs.
Save for supermarkets and pharmacies, all malls are closed. Restaurants and hotel dining rooms are also shuttered — aside from those that provide takeout — along with bars, pubs and dance clubs.
Gyms, pools, water and amusement parks, zoos and petting zoos, bathhouses and ritual baths for men, beauty and massage salons, event and conference venues, public boats and cable cars, and heritage sites are also closed. All sporting events have been canceled.
For now, people are still allowed to go to work — though workplaces have been encouraged to prepare to facilitate work from home — but must maintain a distance of two meters from one another.
Number of coronavirus cases in Israel hits 200 — Health Ministry
The Health Ministry says the number of Israelis confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus is now 200, adding five new cases to the toll.
Of them, two are in serious condition, 11 in moderate condition, 178 are displaying mild symptoms and four have recovered and were sent home after testing negative for the virus.
comments