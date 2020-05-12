Pence to ‘keep distance’ from Trump for a few days after aide tests positive for virus

WASHINGTON — US Vice President Mike Pence, whose press secretary tested positive for coronavirus, has decided to “keep his distance” from President Donald Trump for a few days, the White House says.

Katie Miller, Pence’s press secretary, tested positive for the virus last week along with a personal valet to Trump.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, “has made the choice to keep his distance for a few days” from the president.

“I would just note that that’s his personal decision to make that,” McEnany says. “As to how many days he does that, that’s a decision for the vice president.”

Trump said yesterday that Pence has tested negative for the virus which has left more than 80,000 people dead in the United States.

McEnany was also asked by a reporter during a briefing in the White House press room why she wasn’t wearing a mask.

She says she was sufficiently distant from the reporters in the room who were wearing masks themselves.

“I had a negative test today and a negative test yesterday and I’m in an OK place,” McEnany says.

— AFP