PM once again asks to receive outside funding for legal defense — report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is once again asking the Permits Committee at the State Comptroller’s Office to allow him to receive outside funding for his legal expenses, Channel 12 news reports.

The committee has already rejected his request to receive donations from wealthy benefactors for his legal expenses on three occasions and instructed him to return funds he had already received.

Netanyahu’s attorneys are claiming there has been a significant change in circumstances that justifies reexamining the request, Channel 12 says. Two judges will review the request.

In October the attorney general allowed Netanyahu to receive a loan from a friend, American businessman Spencer Partrich, to help fund his legal defense.