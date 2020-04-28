Police clash with ultra-Orthodox in Beit Shemesh trying to enter yeshiva

China goes on the offensive against international criticism over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, accusing US politicians of “barefaced lies.”

The new virus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year before spreading across the world, and countries including the United States and Australia have called for an investigation into how the disease transformed into a global pandemic.

But Beijing says the US is attacking China to divert attention from its own handling of the outbreak.

China also defends its ambassador to Australia who has warned that Chinese people could boycott imported goods in retaliation to the demands for a virus inquiry.

“American politicians have repeatedly ignored the truth and have been telling barefaced lies,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang tells reporters at a press briefing.

“They have only one objective: shirk their responsibility for their own poor epidemic prevention and control measures, and divert public attention.”

