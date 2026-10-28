Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Police complete probe of alleged quid pro quo scheme between former Bar Association head, senior judge

By Noam Lehmann Today, 3:32 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Judge Eitan Orenstein (left) seen during a court session at the Tel Aviv District Court in Tel Aviv on December 17, 2013. (Eric Sultan/POOL); Then-chairman of the Israel Bar Association Efi Nave speaks at the International jurists conference in Jerusalem on February 5, 2018. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Judge Eitan Orenstein (left) seen during a court session at the Tel Aviv District Court in Tel Aviv on December 17, 2013. (Eric Sultan/POOL); Then-chairman of the Israel Bar Association Efi Nave speaks at the International jurists conference in Jerusalem on February 5, 2018. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Police say they have finished investigating an alleged quid pro quo arrangement between former Bar Association head Efi Nave and former Tel Aviv District Court President Eitan Orenstein.

The Lahav 433 major crimes unit has sent the findings to the Taxation and Economics department of the State Attorney’s Office to decide whether pursue charges, according to police.

Nave, whose position between 2015 and 2019 gave him a seat on the Judicial Selection Committee, allegedly worked to have Orenstein promoted to Tel Aviv District Court president in exchange for the ouster from the court’s torts department of Judge Dalia Ganot, whom Nave saw as unfavorable to cases he was arguing.

Nave and Orenstein were arrested for questioning in 2024 after Haaretz published incriminating recordings of a 2016 conversation between the two men.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.