Police complete probe of alleged quid pro quo scheme between former Bar Association head, senior judge

Police say they have finished investigating an alleged quid pro quo arrangement between former Bar Association head Efi Nave and former Tel Aviv District Court President Eitan Orenstein.

The Lahav 433 major crimes unit has sent the findings to the Taxation and Economics department of the State Attorney’s Office to decide whether pursue charges, according to police.

Nave, whose position between 2015 and 2019 gave him a seat on the Judicial Selection Committee, allegedly worked to have Orenstein promoted to Tel Aviv District Court president in exchange for the ouster from the court’s torts department of Judge Dalia Ganot, whom Nave saw as unfavorable to cases he was arguing.

Nave and Orenstein were arrested for questioning in 2024 after Haaretz published incriminating recordings of a 2016 conversation between the two men.