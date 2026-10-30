Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026

Police open probe into suspected settler arson attack in southern West Bank

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 9:21 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets report that settlers set fire to a building overnight in the area of the South Hebron Hills in the southern West Bank.

There are no reports of injuries.

Police say they have launched an investigation into suspected property damage, graffiti vandalism and the suspected arson of an unoccupied building.

“Police officers from the Hebron station and forensic investigators from the Judea and Samaria District are at the scene, under IDF protection, and have begun collecting evidence and taking witness statements as part of the investigation,” police say.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.