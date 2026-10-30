Police open probe into suspected settler arson attack in southern West Bank

Palestinian media outlets report that settlers set fire to a building overnight in the area of the South Hebron Hills in the southern West Bank.

There are no reports of injuries.

Police say they have launched an investigation into suspected property damage, graffiti vandalism and the suspected arson of an unoccupied building.

“Police officers from the Hebron station and forensic investigators from the Judea and Samaria District are at the scene, under IDF protection, and have begun collecting evidence and taking witness statements as part of the investigation,” police say.

A new attack.. Extremist Israeli settlers set fire to a Palestinian home in the village of Maeen, South Hebron Hills. pic.twitter.com/aNLn8Bg4Mo — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) October 30, 2026