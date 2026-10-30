Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026

Qatari mediators return to Tehran to push for US-Iran deal, official says

By Reuters Today, 9:06 am
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Qatari mediators have returned to Tehran today as part of efforts to reach a deal between the US and Iran, an official briefed on the talks tells Reuters.

The mediation talks have been coordinated with the US, the official says.

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