Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026
Qatari mediators return to Tehran to push for US-Iran deal, official says
Qatari mediators have returned to Tehran today as part of efforts to reach a deal between the US and Iran, an official briefed on the talks tells Reuters.
The mediation talks have been coordinated with the US, the official says.
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