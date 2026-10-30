Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026

Bus driver killed, at least 20 passengers wounded in collision with tractor in south, medics say

By Noam Lehmann Today, 8:47 am
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A bus and tractor are seen after a crash on Route 25 in southern Israel on October 30, 2026. (Magen David Adom)
A bus and tractor are seen after a crash on Route 25 in southern Israel on October 30, 2026. (Magen David Adom)

A bus driver was killed and at least 20 passengers wounded in a collision with a tractor on Route 25, near the Shibolim agricultural community in southern Israel, medics say.

The Fire and Rescue Service says it is working to free people trapped on the bus. The bus was transporting a group of girls to a field trip, the rescue service says.

Police say they are investigating the crash and working to reroute traffic.

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