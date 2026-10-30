Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026
Bus driver killed, at least 20 passengers wounded in collision with tractor in south, medics say
A bus driver was killed and at least 20 passengers wounded in a collision with a tractor on Route 25, near the Shibolim agricultural community in southern Israel, medics say.
The Fire and Rescue Service says it is working to free people trapped on the bus. The bus was transporting a group of girls to a field trip, the rescue service says.
Police say they are investigating the crash and working to reroute traffic.
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