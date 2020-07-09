Police respond to report of carjacking by Palestinians in West Bank

Police say they are responding to a report of an armed carjacking by Palestinians in the northern West Bank.

According to the report they received, an Israeli mother and daughter were driving from the Mevo Dotan settlement when a Palestinian vehicle rear-ended them. When the woman got out of her car to inspect the damage, two masked Palestinians approached and threatened her. One of them even fired in the air before getting in her car and driving away.

Police and IDF troops are currently scanning the area for suspects.