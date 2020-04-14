Police to deploy in large numbers to enforce nationwide end-of-Passover lockdown

Channel 12 news is reporting details from last night’s cabinet meeting to approve a nationwide lockdown for the end of the Passover and the start of Mimouna.

According to the network, Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich called it a ruse that did not fool anyone.

“The prime minister announces [the lockdown] in a press conference, and only afterwards do the ministers have to approve the decisions that were already made,” he is quoted saying.

The ministers then reportedly squabbled over whether a clause barring bakeries from reopening until Thursday at 2 a.m. would prevent pizza deliveries after Passover over ends Wednesday evening.

They ultimately decided the clause did not apply to deliveries.

The report says ministers also argued over whether the lockdown should continue through Thursday, as Israelis celebrating Mimouna could try to hold family gatherings during the day.

“Ashkenazis formulated the emergency directives and didn’t know the Mimouna holiday continues on Thursday,” and is not just on Wednesday evening, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan reportedly said.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is said to have warned of the severity of further extending the lockdown and no change was made.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Foreign Minister Israel Katz, as Prime Minister Netanyahu was meeting with Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz for coalition talks.