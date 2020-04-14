The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Police to deploy in large numbers to enforce nationwide end-of-Passover lockdown
Police are readying to deploy in force throughout Israel to enforce a nationwide lockdown that will begin at 5 p.m. today.
Some 44 checkpoints will be set up on highways to prevent intercity travel, police say, with around 9,000 officers assisting with enforcement.
Police will also be patrolling inside cities to prevent people from going to each others’ homes and to ensure bakeries don’t open when Passover ends Wednesday evening.
Medical workers said to warn of rising infections in East Jerusalem
Medical personnel are warning of a rise in coronavirus infections in East Jerusalem, the Haaretz daily reports.
“If this breaks out in the east of the city everyone will get [it], both in the east and in the west,” Dr. Samar Awar tells the newspaper.
He estimates there at least 40 cases in the Silwan neighborhood, where he volunteers.
Awar also says that East Jerusalem residents have heeded the call to stay at home, but warns this may not last if greater food supplies are not brought to the area.
“Ultimately people will go to bring food for their children, even if this means they’ll be infected. The government needs to bring food to the neighborhoods,” he says.
UK accused of underreporting virus deaths among elderly
LONDON — The boss of one of Britain’s biggest nursing home operators says the number of reported coronavirus deaths among elderly residents is much higher than has been officially reported.
The government says outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in one in eight UK care homes.
But David Behan, chairman of home operator HC-One, says cases of the new coronavirus had been reported in 232 of the firm’s homes — two-thirds of the total. He says 311 residents have died with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.
Ros Altmann, a former government minister who campaigns for older people, says frail elderly people are being overlooked in the pandemic. She says “we must not forget that the mark of a civilized society must reflect how it treats its most vulnerable and oldest citizens.”
The UK’s official daily tally of COVID-19 deaths, which stands at more than 11,000, includes only people who have died in hospitals. Deaths in other settings are reported separately once a week. Figures are due later today.
— AP
81-year-old man dies of coronavirus, bring death toll to 118
The number of coronavirus deaths in Israel rises to 118 as an 81-year-old man treated at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv dies from COVID-19.
The man had preexisting medical conditions, according to the hospital.
Ministers said to argue about pizza deliveries after Passover, Ashkenazis and Mimouna
Channel 12 news is reporting details from last night’s cabinet meeting to approve a nationwide lockdown for the end of the Passover and the start of Mimouna.
According to the network, Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich called it a ruse that did not fool anyone.
“The prime minister announces [the lockdown] in a press conference, and only afterwards do the ministers have to approve the decisions that were already made,” he is quoted saying.
The ministers then reportedly squabbled over whether a clause barring bakeries from reopening until Thursday at 2 a.m. would prevent pizza deliveries after Passover over ends Wednesday evening.
They ultimately decided the clause did not apply to deliveries.
The report says ministers also argued over whether the lockdown should continue through Thursday, as Israelis celebrating Mimouna could try to hold family gatherings during the day.
“Ashkenazis formulated the emergency directives and didn’t know the Mimouna holiday continues on Thursday,” and is not just on Wednesday evening, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan reportedly said.
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is said to have warned of the severity of further extending the lockdown and no change was made.
The cabinet meeting was chaired by Foreign Minister Israel Katz, as Prime Minister Netanyahu was meeting with Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz for coalition talks.
Report shows Israel trailing numerous states in number of virus tests per 1 million people
The Health Ministry says 9,459 coronavirus tests were performed over the past 24 hours.
It is unclear if the statistic, which is included in a ministry report, refers to the number of tests processed in laboratories or the number of samples taken from suspected carriers of the virus.
The report also shows Israel is trailing a number of countries in the number of tests per million people, including Austria, Portugal, Switzerland, Germany and Italy.
Lapid: Don’t call potential Likud-Blue and White coalition an emergency government
Yesh Atid-Telem chief Yair Lapid is now weighing in on his former ally Benny Gantz’s talks with Prime Minister Netanyahu on forming a new government.
“The attempts to portray the formation of the government as an emergency government without any clause in the negotiations that deals with the health and economic crisis is an insult to the public,” Lapid writes on Twitter.
“The fifth Netanyahu government with 34 ministers is mainly looking out for a prime minister with three serious indictments. At least don’t call this an emergency government,” he adds.
Lapid also comments on a report that Likud and Blue and White are discussing including in their coalition agreement a clause requiring fresh elections if Netanyahu is barred from forming a government due to the corruption charges against him.
“This has has a name. It’s called an immunity law,” he says.
Likud, Blue and White said discussing fresh elections if PM barred from forming government
The Likud and Blue and White parties are discussing including in their coalition agreement a clause to dissolve the Knesset and send Israel to fresh elections if Prime Minister Netanyahu is barred from forming a government due to his indictment on graft charges, the Ynet news site reports.
The report notes this would effectively put the responsibility on the High Court for a fourth consecutive round of elections if it rules a Knesset member under indictment such as Netanyahu cannot be tasked with assembling a coalition.
Jerusalem, Bnei Brak continue to lead Israel with most virus cases
The Health Ministry publishes a breakdown of coronavirus cases by city, with Jerusalem leading the country with 2,258 confirmed infections.
Following Jerusalem is the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, which has 2,053 cases.
Among communities with over 5,000 residents, Bnei Brak has the highest number of cases per 100,000 people at 1051.21.
Following Bnei Brak for highest infection rate are Kiryat Ye’arim (682.5), Kochav Yaakov (662.64), Kfar Chabad (654.37), Efrat (599.48), Elad (594.53), Mitzpe Ramon (440.79), Migdal Haemek (379.92), Or Yehuda (344.40) and Modiin Illit (323.81).
The infection rate in Jerusalem is 246.89, less than four times that of Bnei Brak.
Gantz, Netanyahu resume talks on forming ‘national emergency government’
Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz and Likud chief Benjamin Netanyahu are now meeting for talks on forming a “national emergency government,” their parties say in a joint statement.
The two are being accompanied by their respective negotiations teams.
The meeting comes after the parties reported “major progress” following talks last night at the Prime Minister’s Residence between Netanyahu and Gantz.
Ya’alon hits out at former ally Gantz over coalition talks with Netanyahu
Yesh Atid-Telem MK Moshe Ya’alon hits out at his former ally Benny Gantz over the Blue and White party’s coalition talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud.
“The president of the state refrained from imposing the formation of a government on a defendant with three severe indictments. The defendant Netanyahu fears (justly) the High Court of Justice, which will prevent a defendant from forming a government,” Ya’alon writes on Twitter.
He is referring to Netanyahu’s reported concerns that the High Court may rule that a lawmaker under indictment cannot be tasked with assembling a government. The court rejected a petition on the matter Sunday, saying it was premature, but that it could be refiled if Netanyahu is handed the mandate to form a government.
Reports have said Netanyahu is seeking legal guarantees that Gantz could not take over for him as prime minister if the High Court rules he cannot be tasked with assembling a coalition.
“Who is helping Netanyahu bypass the chief justice of the High Court? Benny Gantz! Who received the mandate to fight against corruption and strengthen the rule of law,” Ya’alon says.
He adds: “Not even the epidemic covers the embezzlement of trust and the shame.”
Number of virus cases in Israel up to 11,868; 117 dead
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 11,868, up 282 from the night before.
The Health Ministry also announces one more fatality from the virus, bringing the death toll to 117.
According to the ministry figures, 181 people are in serious condition, 136 of whom are on ventilators.
Another 168 are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.
So far, 2,000 Israelis have recovered from COVID-19.
North Korea has fired suspected cruise missiles, South Korea says
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says North Korea has fired several suspected cruise missiles off its east coast.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says in a statement that the projectiles — presumed to be cruise missiles — were fired from the North’s eastern Kangwon province on Tuesday morning.
It says South Korea’s military is monitoring possible additional launches by North Korea. It gave no further details.
In recent weeks, North Korea has carried out a series of short-range missile and other weapons tests amid stalled nuclear talks with the United States.
— AP
Sea of Galilee rises to highest level in 16 years
The Sea of Galilee rose 1.5 centimeters overnight to bring it to 208.985 meters below sea level, the highest it has been in 16 years.
India to extend nationwide virus lockdown to May 3
NEW DELHI — India’s nationwide lockdown, the biggest imposed in the world over the coronavirus pandemic, will be extended until at least May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says today.
The current three-week-old lockdown of the nation of 1.3 billion people had been scheduled to end at midnight Tuesday.
“From the economic angle, we have paid a big price,” Modi says in a nationwide address. “But the lives of the people of India are far more valuable.”
— AFP
Hamas said demanding release of 250 prisoners for info on missing Israelis
Hamas has sent Israel a list of 250 Palestinian prisoners to release in exchange for information on two Israeli citizens and the bodies of two IDF soldiers being held by the Gaza-ruling terror group, according to a Lebanese newspaper report.
The Al Akhbar daily says that a German mediator who was involved in the 2011 Shalit deal, which saw Israel release over 1,000 prisoners for captured IDF soldier Gilad Shalit, was again mediating between the sides.
Army Radio quotes a Hamas source as saying the terror group will only return the Israelis it holds if Israel frees the Palestinians released in the Shalit deal who have since been rearrested.
Hamas is believed to be holding Israeli citizens Avera Avraham Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who are thought to have entered the Strip on their own accord, as well as the remains of Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, IDF troops killed during the 2014 Gaza war.
