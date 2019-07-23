Police toss out all speeding tickets from the past 13 months

The Israel Police announces it is canceling all speeding tickets given out over the past 13 months, since June 2018, after a year of legal wrangling over the reliability of the national speed-camera system.

The announcement should come as welcome news to tens of thousands of motorists who were caught speeding by the cameras.

Oh, and police also say that the amnesty ends today: all tickets given from today, July 23, 2019, by means of the speed cameras will be enforced.

The Acre Magistrate’s Court ruled last year that the cameras may not be accurate enough to count as legal evidence of a traffic infraction, rendering the hundreds of nationwide cameras essentially useless.

Many hearings and multiple laboratory tests later, the courts gave police the okay to begin using the cameras again — but the status of camera evidence in the intervening 13 months is legally unclear.

Police and the state prosecution therefore concluded that they would toss out all tickets given during that period, and begin full enforcement from today.