Police: West Bank incident was a car-ramming attack, soldiers’ response appropriate

In a statement, the Border Police double down and say the alleged car-ramming in the West Bank was a deliberate attack on an Israeli servicewoman.

“This is the second car-ramming attack at the Kiosk Junction in Abu Dis in two months. The Border Police notes that the forces acted appropriately and as is expected of them to behave in such incidents,” it says.

The Israeli security forces shot dead the Palestinian driver of the car, who was later identified as Ahmad Erekat, 27. Family members said he was on the way to his sister’s wedding, denying the collision was an attack on soldiers.

The female border policewoman had signaled to Erekat to stop, police say, but he instead swerved and struck the post where she was standing, leaving her with light injuries.