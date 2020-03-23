‘Prepare for a long night’: after boycotting 1 vote, Likud to filibuster others

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party plans to arrive at the Knesset plenum after boycotting votes on forming the Arrangements Committee and filibuster political rivals’ plans to form other, permanent committees.

According to a screenshot of a WhatsApp message sent out by Likud MK Miki Zohar in a group of the party’s lawmakers, he says it is important for ministers to be at the Knesset at 6 p.m. and for other lawmakers to be there at 4 p.m.

“Prepare for a long night,” he writes.

It isn’t clear how the process of filibustering will go ahead with votes being held in small groups due to measures limited public gatherings to curb the spread of the coronavirus.