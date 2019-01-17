President Rivlin joins Holocaust survivor in falafel-based celebration of life

A Canadian geologist kidnapped at a remote gold mine in northeast Burkina Faso by suspected jihadists has been found dead, the ministry of security tells AFP.

A body found with gunshot wounds yesterday night is that of Kirk Woodman, “the Canadian who was kidnapped the day before yesterday,” ministerial spokesman Jean-Paul Badoum says.

BREAKING: Kirk Woodman, the Canadian kidnapped in Burkina Faso, is dead, his family confirms. pic.twitter.com/1xhg02qUt6 — Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) January 17, 2019

The body “is being taken to Dori for identification,” the source says. Another security source says the remains will then be flown by helicopter to Ouagadougou.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland says her country is “appalled and deeply saddened” by the killing.

“Canada condemns those responsible for this terrible crime. We are working with the government of Burkina Faso and other international partners to pursue those responsible and bring them to justice,” she says.

Woodman is one of two Canadians who have gone missing in Burkina Faso, an impoverished country in the front line of a jihadist rebellion in the Sahel.

He was vice president of a Canadian company, Progress Minerals, which owns a gold mine at Tiabangou, located in Yagha, a volatile province near the Niger and Mali border.

He was at the mine when the site came under attack from about 10 armed men, Security Minister Clement Sawadogo said yesterday.

— AFP