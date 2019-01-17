The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Canadian geologist kidnapped in Burkina Faso found dead
A Canadian geologist kidnapped at a remote gold mine in northeast Burkina Faso by suspected jihadists has been found dead, the ministry of security tells AFP.
A body found with gunshot wounds yesterday night is that of Kirk Woodman, “the Canadian who was kidnapped the day before yesterday,” ministerial spokesman Jean-Paul Badoum says.
BREAKING: Kirk Woodman, the Canadian kidnapped in Burkina Faso, is dead, his family confirms. pic.twitter.com/1xhg02qUt6
— Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) January 17, 2019
The body “is being taken to Dori for identification,” the source says. Another security source says the remains will then be flown by helicopter to Ouagadougou.
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland says her country is “appalled and deeply saddened” by the killing.
“Canada condemns those responsible for this terrible crime. We are working with the government of Burkina Faso and other international partners to pursue those responsible and bring them to justice,” she says.
Woodman is one of two Canadians who have gone missing in Burkina Faso, an impoverished country in the front line of a jihadist rebellion in the Sahel.
He was vice president of a Canadian company, Progress Minerals, which owns a gold mine at Tiabangou, located in Yagha, a volatile province near the Niger and Mali border.
He was at the mine when the site came under attack from about 10 armed men, Security Minister Clement Sawadogo said yesterday.
— AFP
President Rivlin joins Holocaust survivor in falafel-based celebration of life
President Reuven Rivlin shares a poignant falafel lunch with 88-year-old Holocaust survivor and falafel aficionado David “Dugo” Leitner.
Leitner’s story has inspired thousands in Israel and around the world to take up the custom of eating falafel on January 18 each year, the anniversary of the start of the 1944 death march from Auschwitz during the Holocaust.
As he tells Rivlin today, the 14-year-old Leitner marched exhausted and starving, and dreaming of “bilkelach” rolls.
“I was walking with my eyes shut. I couldn’t open them because of the heavy snow. During the march I fell asleep and dreamed of my mother. She always told me that we would go and live in Israel, and that in Israel ‘bilkelach’ grew on the trees,” Leitner says.
Leitner would go on to survive the war and move to Israel, where on his first visit to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem he first encountered the local delicacy that reminded him of the “bilkelach,” the falafel ball.
Leitner has been eating falafel on January 18 ever since, in celebration of his survival.
Half the Palestinians killed by Israel in 2018 weren’t engaging in hostilities – B’tselem
Israeli security forces killed 290 Palestinians in 2018: 254 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including two women and 47 minors, 34 in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and two in Israel, according to a report released today by B’tselem, a left-wing Israeli human rights group.
B’tselem says 149 of those killed in the coastal enclave did not “take part in hostilities,” while 90 did, and it was unable to determine whether the remaining 15 of those killed in Gaza “took part in hostilities or not.”
An IDF spokesman does not immediately respond to a request for comment about the B’tselem’s findings.
“An analysis of the incidents in which Palestinians were killed over the last year reveals that most were the result of the reckless open-fire policy implemented by Israel’s security forces,” the report says.
— Adam Rasgon
Lebanese military arrested suspect who crossed over from Israel — reports
The Lebanese Armed Forces earlier in the week captured a man suspected of infiltrating into Lebanon from Israel, local media reports.
According to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen news service, the suspect was picked up by the Lebanese military’s intelligence.
The Israel Defense Forces says it is looking into the reports.
— Judah Ari Gross
Hamas leader discusses Palestinian reconciliation with Russian diplomat
Hamas Politburo chairman Ismail Haniyeh and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov speak by phone about the “latest developments related to the Palestinian issue,” the terror groups’s official website reports.
Haniyeh told Bogdanov of Hamas’s “keenness” to achieve intra-national Palestinian reconciliation, the report says.
— Adam Rasgon
Uri Keinan replaces Efi Nave as Israel Bar Association head
Attorney Uri Keinan becomes the new head of the Israel Bar Association after the resignation of Efi Nave.
Keinan had been acting head of the association since Nave took a leave of absence yesterday over a sex scandal in which he allegedly helped appoint a female judge in exchange for sexual relations and tried to promote a male judge in return for sex with the judge’s wife.
“I hope that all this affair will end quickly and that all suspects will be cleared,” Keinan says in a statement.
“I’m confident that I’ll lead the association forward along with my friends, for the benefit of Israel’s lawyers and general public.”
European Parliament passes resolution urging restoration of Nazi-looted art
The European Parliament passes a resolution calling on member states to identify and recover art the Nazis looted from Jews during World War II.
Out of 626 MEPs, 544 support the resolution, 62 vote against and 20 abstain.
“Cultural heritage constitutes one of the basic elements of civilization, given, for example, its symbolic value and cultural memory of humankind uniting people,” the motion, promoted by Czech MEP Pavel Svoboda, says.
It calls for creating “a comprehensive listing of all cultural objects, including Jewish-owned cultural objects plundered by the Nazis and their allies, from the time of their spoliation to the present day.”
The World Jewish Restitution Organization (WJRO) welcomes the development.
“Ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, this is a powerful declaration of support by the European Parliament for Holocaust survivors and their families in their decades-long quest for justice from the largest cultural theft in history,” says Gideon Taylor, WJRO chair of operations.
#EPlenary approves @EP_Legal report on Cross-border restitution of works of art and cultural goods looted in armed conflict -544/62/20 @1PavelSvoboda pic.twitter.com/o3WYcseOu6
— JURI Committee Press (@EP_Legal) January 17, 2019
Israel Bar Association head stepping down following judicial sex scandal
Efi Nave announces his resignation as the head of the Israel Bar Association following a sex scandal in which he allegedly helped appoint a female judge in exchange for sexual relations and tried to promote a male judge in return for sex with the judge’s wife.
“I decided to do so since the association is important and very dear to me,” he says in a statement. “I don’t want my issues — which I assume will end quickly — to harm the important work of the association.
“I thank all my friends and acquaintances for the joint path we went through and wish good luck to my replacement.”
Nave was already on a leave of absence, taken yesterday after the case broke out.
Hamas unveils Iran-funded homes for ex-prisoners in Israeli jails
Hamas says it has allocated new homes funded by Iran in Gaza to former Palestinian prisoners who were sentenced to jail terms in Israeli courts.
The prisoners ministry run by the terror group says 26 apartments in a new building in southern Gaza have been given out in a lottery between 125 former Palestinian prisoners.
Officials from Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, say the program is the first of its kind funded by Iran.
A second building will be constructed in northern Gaza, the ministry says, adding the project aims to “reduce the suffering of our freed prisoners.”
Iran has long been a strong backer of Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad, providing them with funds, weapons and training.
Hamas has fought three wars with Israel since 2008.
— with AFP
US dismisses ‘false reports’ that it knew of Kenya attack in advance
The US ambassador in Kenya says the United States is working closely with Kenyan authorities following the jihadist attack in Nairobi this week.
US Ambassador Robert F. Godec in a statement also dismisses “false reports on social media” that the US knew about the attack in advance and warned Americans to stay away from the DusitD2 complex before it was attacked on Tuesday.
Godec says that “we deplore the spread of false information in the wake of this tragedy, which only serves to hamper ongoing efforts to defeat terrorism.”
— AP
Jewish strategists who worked with Netanyahu said behind campaign against Soros
Two Jewish media strategists who have closely worked with a wide range of Israeli politicians over the years are behind a Hungarian smear campaign against Jewish billionaire George Soros, according to an interview one of them recently had with Swiss weekly Das Magazin.
They are Arthur Finkelstein and George Birnbaum, two longtime advisers who worked with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu introduced the pair to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in 2008, The Times UK reports.
Finkelstein — who died in 2017 aged 72 — and Birnbaum reportedly identified the Jewish businessman and progressive philanthropist in 2013 as an ideal scapegoat for Orban in 2013, the report says.
“The perfect opponent is one whom you punch over and over again and who never hits back,” Birnbaum, 48, told the Swiss weekly.
“When we planned the campaign we did not consider for one second that Soros was Jewish,” he added.
