Putin accuses Poland of collusion with Hitler, anti-Semitism

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin ups the ante in a war of words with Europe, accusing Poland of colluding with Hitler and of anti-Semitism.

Tensions are running high between Moscow and Warsaw, with NATO and EU member Poland fearing what it has described as Russian military adventurism and imperialist tendencies.

Speaking today to military top brass and using bad language at one point, Putin says that Poland was in cahoots with Hitler during World War II.

“Essentially they colluded with Hitler. This is clear from documents, archival documents,” Putin says in an emotional end-of-year speech at the defense ministry.

Resorting to foul language, Putin says a war-time Polish ambassador allegedly promised to put up a statue of Hitler in Warsaw for his pledges to send Jews to Africa.

“A bastard, an anti-Semitic pig, you cannot put it any other way,” Putin says, referring to what he said were the diaries of the Polish ambassador in Germany.

“He expressed full solidarity with Hitler in his anti-Semitic views,” the Russian leader says.

He slams what he called attempts to erase the memory of Soviet victory in countries in Moscow’s former sphere of influence.

“It is people like those who negotiated with Hitler — it is people like that who today are tearing down monuments to the liberating warriors, the Red Army soldiers who freed Europe and the European people from the Nazis,” Putin fumes.

Last week, Putin blamed the Western powers and Poland for World War II, pointing to various treaties signed with Nazi Germany before the conflict began in 1939.

