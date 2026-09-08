Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Religious Zionism taps Yossi Bachar, who fought invading terrorists in Be’eri, for Knesset slate

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 3:09 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Reservist commander Yossi Bachar speaks to Kan, in November 2023 (Video screenshot)
Reservist commander Yossi Bachar speaks to Kan, in November 2023 (Video screenshot)

Former major general Yossi Bachar has been selected by Religious Zionism chair Bezalel Smotrich to join the party’s Knesset slate in the upcoming election.

It is not immediately clear where Bachar has been placed on the slate.

Bachar, 62, a resident of Kibbutz Be’eri, fought against invading Hamas terrorists all day during the October 7, 2023, onslaught in his community, killing at least 15 of them, before he went to find his family and discovered that his mother had been killed.

During his military service, Bachar held several top roles, including commander of the Paratroopers Brigade, Gaza Division, and Galilee Division. His last role in the IDF before retiring in 2018 was chief of the General Staff Corps, a now-defunct unit.

Amid the war in Gaza, Bachar served as deputy chief of the Southern Command in the reserves, taking part in planning and commanding the fighting against Hamas.

Smotrich in a statement says Bachar “brings with him extensive security experience, proven leadership and a love of the land.”

Bachar says he is joining the right-wing party “out of a deep belief in the movement’s path and in the leadership of Minister Smotrich,” saying the party “demonstrated throughout the term an uncompromising commitment to strengthening Israel’s security, strengthening the settlement enterprise and the future of the state.”

“I am enlisting to ensure that no family in Israel goes through what the Bachar family went through in Be’eri on October 7,” he adds.

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