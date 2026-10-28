Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Reports: Four Palestinians killed in strike in southern Gaza
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Hamas-affiliated media outlets in Gaza report that four people were killed in a drone strike in the al-Mawasi area of the southern Gaza Strip. Several others were reported injured.
The IDF has yet to comment.
مجمع ناصر الطبي يعلن استشهاد 4 فلسطينيين وإصابة آخرين في قصف بمسيرات إسرائيلية على منطقتي المواصي في رفح وخان يونس جنوبي قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/JImNi2u3RZ
— الجزيرة مباشر (@ajmubasher) October 28, 2026
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