Responding to High Court, Likud says the people chose Netanyahu

Netanyahu’s Likud party, in response to the High Court statements, says the prime minister was elected fair and square.

“The citizens of Israel elected Prime Minister Netanyahu by a huge margin, which saw Likud receive the largest number of votes that a single party has received in the history of the state. It was a huge victory for the right-wing leader and an unequivocal declaration of confidence in him. In democracies, the citizens vote at the ballot station and choose the prime minister. Whoever wants to replace the prime minister can certainly run in the next election and let the citizens decide for themselves.”

Likud won 36 of the Knesset’s 120 seats in March, compared to 33 for Benny Gantz. Other parties in Israel’s history have won more seats, but due to population growth, Netanyahu’s party picked up more individual votes.