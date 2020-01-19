The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Russian activists take aim at Putin in march against repression
MOSCOW — More than a thousand opposition activists of various stripes march in central Moscow today after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed re-drafting the constitution, unleashing political upheaval.
Protesters — mostly young anti-fascist activists — chant “Revolution” and “No to dictatorship” and some carry copies of the constitution.
The annual sanctioned march was called to commemorate the memory of lawyer Stanislav Markelov and journalist Anastasia Baburova who were gunned down in Moscow by ultra-nationalists in 2009.
A number of independent local deputies including Yulia Galyamin and opposition-minded Russians join the march, carrying copies of the constitution and chanting “Putin leave!”
Several people including a protester carrying a placard urging Putin to quit power are detained by police.
More than 1,400 people are taking part in the march, according to the White Counter group which monitors political protests.
The march takes place after Putin stunned the nation on Wednesday, proposing sweeping amendments to the constitution, the first major changes to the country’s basic law since it was adopted under Boris Yeltsin in 1993.
The move triggered the resignation of his government.
Many observers have said Putin’s proposals are designed to ensure his grip on power after he leaves the Kremlin and his critics have accused him of orchestrating a “constitutional coup.”
— AFP
Explosives-laden balloon reportedly detonates in Gaza border city
An explosives-laden balloon apparently launched from the Gaza Strip has exploded inside the nearby Israeli city of Sderot, according to Hebrew media.
There are no immediate reports of injuries or damages.
Cyprus blasts ‘pirate state’ Turkey’s new gas drilling bid
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus denounces Turkey as a “pirate state” that flouts international law as Turkey’s bid to drill for natural gas in waters where Cyprus has economic rights rekindled tensions over energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.
Cyprus says Turkey is now attempting to drill inside an exploration area, or block, south of the ethnically split Mediterranean island nation that’s already licensed to energy companies Eni of Italy and Total of France.
This would be Turkey’s fourth such drilling effort since last July when it dispatched a pair or warship-escorted drill ships to the island’s west and east. It would also mark the second time a Turkish ship was drilling in a block licensed to Eni and Total.
Overall, the two energy companies hold licenses to carry out a hydrocarbons search in seven of Cyprus’ 13 blocks off its south coast. Other companies holding such licenses include ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Petroleum, as well as Texas-based Noble Energy and Israeli partner Delek.
Cyprus says despite emerging energy-based partnerships among the countries in the eastern Mediterranean, Turkey has opted to “go down a path of international illegality” of its own accord. It says Turkey has “provocatively ignored” repeated European Union calls to stop its illegal activities.
— AP
Jordan parliament votes to ban gas imports from Israel
AMMAN, Jordan — The Jordanian parliament votes in favor of a law to ban gas imports from Israel, weeks after the Jewish state began pumping it to the kingdom in a $10 billion deal.
It remains unclear however whether the government in Amman will back the legislative push against an agreement which it has said improves energy security for Jordanians.
Earlier this month Israel began exporting gas from the offshore Leviathan field to neighbors Jordan and Egypt — the only two Arab countries it has peace treaties with — under a 15-year agreement.
The deal struck with the Amman government sparked streets protests in Jordan, where many consider Israel as an enemy.
“The majority has voted to send an urgent motion to the government” requesting a law banning Israeli gas imports to Jordan, parliamentary speaker Atef Tarawneh says, in remarks carried live by state television.
TV footage shows a majority of MPs in parliament’s lower house stand up to back the motion, which is decided after 58 out of the 130-strong legislature last month demanded such a ban in a letter to the legislature.
The motion passed today will be sent to the government for its approval and must be sent back to the legislature for a formal vote.
The text states that “the government, its ministries and state institutions and companies are prohibited from importing gas from Israel.”
— AFP
Yisrael Beytenu, UTJ trade barbs over request to bar candidacy of Arab MK
Lawmakers from the Yisrael Beytenu and United Torah Judaism trade accusations over a request to disqualify an Arab MK from running in the upcoming elections for her alleged support of terror.
Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer shares an article from Actualic, an ultra-Orthodox new site, quoting an unnamed UTJ source saying the party would not participate in Central Elections Committee hearings on Joint List MK Heba Yazbak’s candidacy.
“For whoever was anxious, the deal between United Torah Judaism and the Arab parties is alive and well. The main thing is that the [Knesset] Finance Committee will stay in the hands of MK [Moshe] Gafni with the help of [Ahmad] Tibi and Bibi [Netanyahu],” tweets Forer.
Gafni, the No. 2 in UTJ, hits back at Forer.
“Yisrael Beytenu continues to spread lies. We’re fed up, the public is fed up,” he is quoted saying by Army Radio.
The secularist Yisrael Beytenu and the ultra-Orthodox UTJ have been key parts of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s past governments, but the parties fell out after elections in April over legislation to boost ultra-Orthodox conscription and other matters of religion and state, preventing the premier from putting together a ruling majority in the Knesset.
After a second round of elections in September, Yisrael Beytenu ruled out joining a Netanyahu-led government that included religious parties or one headed by Blue and White chair Benny Gantz that was backed by the Joint List, whose lawmakers have been called a “fifth column” by party leader Avigdor Liberman.
Blue and White is expected to back the request to bar Yazbak from running, which is set to be filed by Likud MK Ofir Katz this week.
Iran accuses Asian soccer body of bias over potential ban on hosting games
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran accuses Asian soccer’s governing body of bias for a mooted ban on it hosting club matches, after a spate of security incidents including the downing of an airliner.
“It appears that the decision of your Competitions Committee was influenced by foreign media hostile” toward Iran, Sports Minister Masoud Soltanifar tells the head of the Asian Football Confederation, according to the ministry’s news agency.
“Iran is a safe and powerful country… We have no problems regarding the security of aviation,” he is quoted as saying in the call with AFC chief Salman Bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa.
The minister says that in addition he would “personally guarantee the security of visiting soccer teams.”
The row comes as tensions soar between the West and Iran following the killing of top commander Qasem Soleimani in a US air strike in Baghdad on January 3.
Iran retaliated five days later by launching a wave of missiles at US troops stationed in neighboring Iraq.
It had still been on high alert hours later when its armed forces mistakenly shot down a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 soon after takeoff from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.
The four soccer teams representing Iran in the AFC Champions League — Esteghlal, Persepolis, Sepahan and Shahr Khodro — have all threatened to pull out if the ban is confirmed.
But a non-Iranian source close to the issue tells AFP the ban “is not an official decision yet.”
The final decision is expected “in the coming hours,” the source adds.
— AFP
Iraq protests swell as youth rage at slow pace of reform
BAGHDAD — Protests escalate across Iraq’s south and its capital Baghdad today as demonstrators seal off streets with burning tires in outrage at the government’s slow pace of reform.
The youth-dominated rallies demanding an overhaul of the ruling system have rocked Shiite-majority parts of Iraq since October, but had thinned out in recent weeks amid the geopolitical storm of rising Iran-US tensions.
Today the anti-government protest movement was reignited with hundreds of angry young people descending on the main protest camp in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square as well as the nearby Tayaran Square.
Others burn tires to block highways and bridges, turning back cars and leading to traffic jams across the city.
Security forces use tear gas to try to clear out the protesters, who respond by throwing rocks.
At least 10 people including police officers are wounded in the resulting skirmishes, a medical source tells AFP.
Protesters are demanding early elections based on a reformed voting law, a new prime minister to replace current caretaker premier Adel Abdel Mahdi and that officials deemed corrupt be held to account.
Abdel Mahdi resigned nearly two months ago, but political parties have thus far failed to agree on a successor and he has continued to run the government as a caretaker.
— AFP
Bodies of 11 Ukrainians killed in plane downing sent home from Iran
KYIV, Ukraine — The flag-draped coffins of the 11 Ukrainians who died in a plane mistakenly shot down by Iran during a spike in tensions with Washington arrive in Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Oleksiy Goncharuk and other officials attend the solemn ceremony at Kiev’s Boryspil airport to see caskets with the remains of the downed plane’s nine Ukrainian flight crew and two passengers being removed from the aircraft.
Ukraine International Airlines staff, some in tears, stand on the tarmac clutching flowers, according to live video footage.
The airline staff and relatives form two lines to make a corridor through which the honor guard carried the caskets draped in the yellow-and-blue flag of Ukraine.
Some men fall to one knee to honor the victims.
The honor guard also holds flags of the countries whose citizens perished in the crash.
The Kyiv-bound UIA Boeing 737 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people on board, mostly Iranian and Canadian citizens.
The funerals are expected to be held tomorrow.
The Boeing crashed shortly after Iran launched missiles at US forces in Iraq in response to the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3.
Tehran admitted it had mistakenly shot down the plane several days later.
Ukraine’s leader has demanded that Iran punish those guilty for the downing of the airliner and compensate the victims.
— AFP
