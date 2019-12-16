Sa’ar: ‘Choosing Netanyahu is electing the next opposition leader’

MK Gideon Sa’ar says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has “no chance” of winning the next elections, speaking at his campaign launch event for the party primaries.

The veteran Likud MK says he has been fighting for Likud for decades, highlighting his role as leader of negotiations in 2009 that brought the party to power.

“Nobody has done more than me so that we [Likud] survive and return to the leadership, so that our vision leads the country. And nobody knows this better than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. There is nobody I’ve done more for than Netanyahu, and I don’t regret that.”

He praises Netanyahu for his achievements, saying he stood by him “even when he harmed me. Because I always tried to act in the best interest of the country. And that is precisely what we are doing here today.”

Sa’ar expresses the “sad truth” that Netanyahu is “blocked,” adding he will not win elections again.

“Anyone understands there is no way Likud will form a government after the March 2 elections,” he says, citing polls saying the right-wing religious bloc is losing ground.

“If nothing is changed, we are very close to a left-wing government that will endanger the country and all of our achievements. It will also block us from reforming the justice system, which is needed,” he says.

He says he will be able to return voters who formerly voted for the Kulanu party and who are currently supporting Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu.

“The decision is simple: Choosing me will guarantee the continued Likud leadership and new government headed by us. Choosing Netanyahu is electing the next opposition leader. Blue and White are hoping we make no change. They want nothing more than Netanyahu heading Likud.”