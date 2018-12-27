Satellite photos said to show damage from reported Israeli strike in Syria

Ex-IDF chief registers new political party ahead of early elections

Former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz registers his new political party, officially marking his entry to politics ahead of early Knesset elections in April 2019.

The Hebrew name for the party is Hosen Leyisrael, which means “Resilience for Israel” in English. There is no word yet on the official English name for Gantz’s party.

A number of recent polls have put a Gantz-led party in second place behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud, albeit well behind in projected seat total. The surveys have also predicted that the opposition Zionist Union or Yesh Atid parties could prevent a challenge to Likud if Gantz were to join one of them.

Gantz, who served as chief of staff from 2011 to 2015, has largely maintained radio silence on his political views.