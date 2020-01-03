Saudi Arabia calls for Iran ‘self-restraint’

Saudi Arabia, which is Iran’s top regional rival, added its voice of caution after a US airstrike killed Iran’s top military commander in Baghdad.

Its Foreign Ministry says in light of the rapid developments in the Mideast, the kingdom “calls for the importance of self-restraint to ward off all acts that may lead to aggravating the situation with unbearable consequences.”

The statement further calls on the international community “to ensure the stability of such a vital region to the entire world.”

AP