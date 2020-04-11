Shaked calls for increased virus testing, reopening of economy

Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked calls for the economy to be reopened beginning immediately after the Passover holiday.

Shaked, who sits on the Knesset Coronavirus Committee, says during a Channel 12 interview: “Starting Sunday next week, we’ll have to start easing up on the economy, letting people return to work.”

Shaked says the government must also increase testing and that the Defense Ministry must run the operation.

“We must increase testing, we have to do this, we have to meet this target. The Health Ministry must address this. The idea was to get up to 30,000 tests a day. We need to combine more testing with gradual easing up on the lockdown.”