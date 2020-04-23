The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Shaked: No split in Yamina, we will stay united, in the coalition or in opposition
Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked tells Army Radio that if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tries to split up her party, the right-wing alliance will be a “fighting opposition.”
“We can always support annexation from outside the government,” says Shaked.
Responding to speculation that Netanyahu may try to bring Yamina MK Rafi Peretz into the coalition in order to split the party, Shaked, a former justice minister, says there is no chance of that happening.
“Yamina will not split up, and will continue to march united — either in the coalition, or in opposition,” says Shaked.
Confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 14,592
The Health Ministry reports that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel as of this morning is 14,592, up by 94 since last night.
The figure comes following a multi-day high yesterday of 556 cases in the previous 24 hours.
The death toll is 191, up by two cases since last night.
The number of patients on respiratory ventilation is down 3.6% to 107 and the number of severely ill patients is down 8.1% to 136.
A total of 5,334 people have recovered from the virus.
Coronavirus death toll rises overnight to 191
The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Israel increases overnight to 191 as Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv reports two deaths from the virus.
A 74-year-old woman and a 94-year old man are the latest fatalities.
According to Ichilov both patients came from the Israeli Medical Center for Alzheimer’s in Ramat Gan. The facility is the only designated medical center in Israel for the treatment of Alzheimer’s patients.
Hong Kong researchers says China virus cases may have been four times higher than reported
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China may in fact have been four times higher than reported, according to a study conducted by researchers at Hong Kong University’s school of public health.
According to the study, published in the British medical journal The Lancet, as of February 20, China had reported 55,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, but had Chinese authorities used a case definition adopted later in the outbreak, the number of number of confirmed cases by that date would have been as much as 232,000.
The researchers go on to say that even that figure would be an underestimate of the number of infections up to that point, because it would not have captured some mild or asymptomatic cases.
China has currently reported 82,798 confirmed cases and 4,632 deaths.
86-year-old hospitalized after being re-infected with COVID-19
The Poriya Medical Center in Tiberias reports that an 86-year-old man from a senior living facility in the town, who had previously been diagnosed and then recovered from COVID-19, has been hospitalized after apparently being re-infected with the virus.
The man tested negative twice for the virus after his initial infection.
The hospital reports that he is currently sedated and on a ventilator.
Germany reports third day of increases in virus infections
Germany’s Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases reports a third straight day with an increase in confirmed coronavirus infections.
The number of confirmed cases as of this morning is up by 2,195 to 150,648.
The death toll is up by 215 to 5,094
Lebanese daily reports progress in possible prisoner swap with Hamas
The Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar reports that there are increasing signs a prisoner-swap deal between Israel and Hamas may go ahead.
Al-Akhbar says that Egypt, which is mediating in talks between the sides, has released four Palestinian detainees as a gesture toward Hamas.
Hamas sources tell Al-Akhbar that Egyptian authorities have said they will release further Hamas detainees, without specifying a number or a possible date of release.
Hamas is holding the remains of two Israeli soldiers killed in action in the 2014 Gaza war, and two Israeli civilians who crossed over into the Gaza Strip of their own accord.
