Shaked: No split in Yamina, we will stay united, in the coalition or in opposition

Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked tells Army Radio that if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tries to split up her party, the right-wing alliance will be a “fighting opposition.”

“We can always support annexation from outside the government,” says Shaked.

Responding to speculation that Netanyahu may try to bring Yamina MK Rafi Peretz into the coalition in order to split the party, Shaked, a former justice minister, says there is no chance of that happening.

“Yamina will not split up, and will continue to march united — either in the coalition, or in opposition,” says Shaked.