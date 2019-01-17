Shaked: Opposition using judicial sex scandal for ‘ugly campaign’ against me

The Foreign Ministry lambastes Malaysia and its openly anti-Semitic leader Mahathir Mohamad over the country’s declaration that it will host no events with Israelis, including a Paralympic swimming tournament later this year.

“The Malaysian government has taken the decision to ban the participation of Israelis in official international sport events in Malaysia, including the participation of athletes with disabilities in a swimming competition organized by the International Paralympic Committee,” the ministry says in a statement. “This is shameful and totally opposes the Olympic spirit.”

“Israel condemns the decision, inspired no doubt by Malaysia’s PM Mahatir’s rabid anti-Semitism,” the statement continues.

“We call upon the International Paralympic Committee to change this wrong decision or change the venue of the event,” it adds. “Sports Minister Miri Regev has addressed the president of the International Paralympic Committee with such a request.”