Shaked says she will try to include Otzma Yehudit, Zehut in right-wing union

Ayelet Shaked, leader of the new right-wing alliance, says she will try to include the far-right Otzma Yehudit and the quasi-libertarian Zehut parties in the new party, reportedly to be called United Right.

“This is wonderful news for the right-wing bloc,” Shaked says in a statement. “Weeks of efforts have now borne fruit. We merged the right-wing parties for a joint run to ensure precious votes don’t go into the wastebasket.

“Now I am turning to more mergers,” she adds. “I intend to continue with the efforts to also unite Otzma Yehudit and Zehut. We all need to be in one big party. We will make the most of unity efforts until the last minute.”

Parties have until Thursday to hand in their lists of candidates to the Central Elections Committee. Zehut leader Moshe Feiglin yesterday announced that Zehut would be running alone, accusing Shaked of ignoring his party throughout the negotiations.