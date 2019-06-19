Six Israeli outlets invited to cover Bahrain economic workshop

Six Israeli media outlets on Wednesday received formal invitations to cover next week’s economic peace workshop in Bahrain.

No Israeli officials were invited to the event, the US administration announced earlier this week, noting that given the fact that the Palestinian Authority refused to attend, the hosts did not want to politicize the event.

However, a number of Israeli businessmen and members of civil society organizations are expected to participate in the so-called Peace to Prosperity workshop.

“We would like to cordially invite you to cover the event, which will take place at the Four Seasons Manama on June 25-26,” read the email sent to reporters from six leading Israeli media outlets.

The invitations were sent out by RokkSolutions, a Washington, DC-based strategic communications company, which was hired to deal with media accreditation for the Manama summit.

Besides The Times of Israel, the Haaretz, Jerusalem Post and Israel Hayom newspapers and television channels 12 and 13 were invited to Manama for the workshop.

Israel and Bahrain do not have formal diplomatic relations.

Initially, US and Israeli officials indicated that high-ranking members of the Israeli government would be invited to the event as well. But earlier this week, the White House said that no Israeli officials would be present in Manama.

“This is a workshop where we will present our economic vision for the Palestinian people,” an administration official said. “As such, we want the focus to be on the economic aspect, not the political.”

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the “important conference” in Bahrain, praising the US for trying to “bring about a better future” for the Middle East. “Israelis will be present as well,” he added, not providing any further detail.

Among the Israelis who will attend the workshop are Yoav Mordechai, a former head of the Defense Ministry branch that is responsible for liaising with the Palestinians, and Professor Yitshak Kreiss, the director-general of Sheba Medical Center.

— Raphael Ahren