Soldiers to read out names of fallen on Memorial Day

In view of restrictions imposed for Memorial Day, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett this morning issues an order that IDF soldiers will read out all the names of all the IDF soldiers and members of the security forces who have fallen since the establishment of the state.

Soldiers will read out the names at the Hall for the Fallen at Mount Herzl, Israel’s national cemetery.

As of last Memorial Day, the number of Israeli casualties of war stands at 23,741. New figures will be published tonight.

Yesterday, the cabinet voted to severely limit commemorations and celebrations of Israel’s independence and memorial days and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in the latest bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

On Memorial Day, which begins Monday night and ends Tuesday evening, people will be barred from visiting military cemeteries and memorial sites.