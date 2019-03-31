The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
London police hunt for suspect behind ‘random’ stabbing spree
British police are searching for a suspect behind a series of stabbings in London.
London’s Metropolitan Police say the first stabbing took place on the capital’s Aberdeen Road Saturday evening and was followed by three more stabbings, the last of which was this morning.
A detective says the incidents appear to be linked and that at this point there is nothing indicating they were terror related.
“We are working on the hypothesis that the single male suspect is acting alone and mental health issues may be a factor,” Stuart Smillie says in a police statement.
Son of rabbi killed in terror shooting dies following car crash
The son of a rabbi killed in a 2016 terror attack dies of injuries sustained in a car crash.
Shlomi Mark was injured Friday near the southern city of Kiryat Gat. He is survived by his wife and three children.
Mark was the son of a Miki Mark, the director of the Otniel yeshiva in the West Bank who gunned down while driving with his family.
Likud MK Yehudah Glick, a resident of Otniel, says the funeral will be held tomorrow in Jerusalem.
שנתיים וחצי אחרי שאביו נרצח בפיגוע ואמו נפצעה קשה – שלומי מרק, בנו של הרב מיכי ז"ל נהרג בתאונת דרכים pic.twitter.com/rTxueUptnr
— Carmel Dangor (@carmeldangor) March 31, 2019
Saudi king ‘absolutely rejects’ undermining of Syrian sovereignty over Golan
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman says his kingdom “absolutely rejects” any move that negates Syrian sovereignty over the Golan Heights, following US President Donald Trump’s recognition of the area as Israeli.
The Saudi monarch is speaking in Tunisia’s capital of Tunis, where Arab leaders are meeting for the Arab League summit.
Trump last week officially recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which Israel captured in the 1967 Six Day War and later effectively annexed.
Trump’s decision has been condemned by Syria and its allies Russia and Iran, as well as European and Arab countries that enjoy close ties with the US, which view the Golan Heights as occupied Syrian territory.
In his remarks, Salman also repeats Riyadh’s call for the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with its capital in East Jerusalem, according to Reuters.
