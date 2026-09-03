Sources: Iran warned US against Israeli operation on strategic ridge in south Lebanon

Iran has warned the United States that it will respond forcefully to any Israeli offensive on a mountainous ridge in southern Lebanon where Iranian military personnel are holed up alongside Hezbollah fighters, three officials briefed on the message tell Reuters.

The message, delivered last month, highlights Iran’s continued direct involvement in the ground fighting in southern Lebanon and its readiness to retaliate against Israeli attacks there as the regional war enters its seventh month.

Hezbollah is believed to have built an underground command center and weapons stores within the Ali al-Taher ridge, which has a commanding view of southeastern Lebanon, according to Lebanese security sources, and has become one of the most contested pieces of ground in the Israel-Hezbollah war.

Hezbollah has said in public statements that it controls the hill and will confront any Israeli advances. Its officials have referred to a “facility” there, but have declined to provide details.

The IDF has been stationed across swaths of territory to Ali al-Taher’s south and has identified the ridge as one of its “primary operational focuses” in public statements.

In its message to Washington, Tehran threatened that any full-fledged Israeli offensive on the ridge will be met with a large-scale Iranian attack, say the three officials in the region, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.