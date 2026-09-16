Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Stolen IDF munition fired at residential complex in central Israel, none injured — police

By Noam Lehmann Today, 11:23 pm
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A stolen IDF munition was fired a short while ago at a residential complex in the area of Kafr Qasim in central Israel, according to police.

There are no reports of injuries. Officers are searching for suspects, police say, adding that the incident is “apparently criminal” in nature, rather than nationalist.

The Ynet news site says the munition was a Light Anti-tank Weapon (LAW) shoulder-fired missile, and that it was fired toward a Jaljuliya complex where a crime family reportedly lives.

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