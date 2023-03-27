Stores, banks begin to close their doors as they join nationwide strike

Stores in malls around the country begin to shut down as part of the open-ended nationwide strike against the judicial overhaul.

In addition, banks have said they are starting to close branches.

Local councils have also joined the labor action, but schools and kindergartens will stay open for the rest of the day in an attempt to minimize disruption for parents.

While today marks the final day of studies before the Passover break, day camps operated in schools and kindergartens will not open their doors tomorrow morning.

There is already disruption at Ben Gurion Airport after the workers union said it was halting departures.