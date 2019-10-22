Syrian Kurds say they’ve withdrawn from Turkey border in accordance with cease-fire

A close political ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu predicts that a new government will be formed and a third of election will be prevented, but believes coalition talks will come down to the wire.

Likud MK David Bitan speaks to Channel 12 a day after Netanyahu, who heads Likud, announced he was unable to form a government following last month’s elections. Blue and White party head Benny Gantz, who rebuffed Netanyahu’s calls to join a “broad unity government” with Likud and its religious allies, will get the next crack at forming a government.

Bitan says Gantz will unlikely be able to assemble a coalition during the 28 days he’ll have to do so, but a government will be formed during the final 21 days when any lawmaker can try to obtain a majority for a government.

“Because then everyone will be under pressure — there won’t be blocs anymore — everyone will be prepared to do something to prevent third elections,” he says.

Bitan demurs when asked what specifically politicians will be prepared to do to stave off further elections.

“I think during the final 21 days, the blocs won’t be what they were, on both sides,” he says. “And then it’ll be possible to form a government without any problem.”

Following the September 17 election, Likud and three religious parties agreed to act in coalition talks as a united bloc and only enter a government together. No such agreement was reached between any other parties.

Bitan also says Likud has a proposal that can “square the circle” and create a government in which Netanyahu and Gantz will rotate the premiership but doesn’t give details.