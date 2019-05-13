Tel Aviv University condemns Nakba Day posters attached to Holocaust memorial

Opposition politicians slam a reported plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his potential coalition partners to severely hinder the Supreme Court’s oversight of Knesset legislation and government decisions and promote a law shielding the premier from prosecution.

Benny Gantz, head of the Blue and White party likely to be the main opposition faction in the upcoming Knesset, says “such cheapening of the rule of law crosses a red line and we will not let this pass. It is unacceptable for deals to be created that aim to harm the rule of law and undermine the pillars of democracy for the benefit of a prime minister who has three pending indictments against him.”

Blue and White’s No. 2, Yair Lapid, says at a press conference that “people have to go out to the streets before our democracy is destroyed.”

He mocks Netanyahu’s Likud party, saying it has “turned into a ‘get out of jail’ party for Netanyahu.” He criticizes the latest efforts as an attempt to “turn the State of Israel into Turkey,” alluding to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s law changes that have granted him the option to remain leader for decades.

Meretz leader Tamar Zandberg says the reported coalition agreement pushed by Netanyahu is a “clear violation of the law. A bribery agreement in broad daylight.” She threatens to take the matter to the High Court of Justice.