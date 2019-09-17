Some 6.3 million Israelis will be eligible to cast votes Tuesday as Israel goes to the polls for the second time in five months, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition following April’s poll.
Netanyahu is seeking support for a new right-wing mandate and challenger Benny Gantz is looking to unseat him. Polls have shown the Likud and Blue and White parties in a dead heat, with neither having a clear path to a coalition without the support of Yisrael Beytenu, whose leader Avigdor Liberman has vowed to force a unity government.
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Israel’s election day events through Tuesday and into Wednesday.
Tel Aviv urges residents to vote with pink balloon campaign
The city of Tel Aviv is urging residents to vote through a campaign of pink balloons around the city, as in this early-morning photo.
Central Elections Committee chair: Suspected election tampering must be reported
The chair of the Central Elections Committee calls on the electorate to get out and vote before asking for any suspicion of election tampering to be reported.
In a press briefing at Knesset, Orly Adas tells public to dial *8492 or *8354 if they see or suspect any impropriety.
Adas says the committee has experienced “complex times” and an intensive work schedule to get ready for a second round of voting so soon after April’s election.
Democratic Union: Activist beaten by Likud supporters at polling station
The Democratic Union party says an activist was beaten by a group of Likud supporters outside a polling station in Petah Tikva while trying to prevent the removal of election signs.
In a statement, the Democratic Union says the activist is in a good condition and is filing a complaint with the police.
The party adds that a phone line has been opened for the reporting of unusual activity at polling stations.
Shaked: ‘We are at war, Netanyahu is trying to hurt us’
Voting in Tel Aviv this morning, Yamina chair Ayelet Shaked tells activists that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to damage her party’s chances in the elections.
“We are at war,” Shaked says. “You have to work hard at the polling stations and convince all right-wingers to vote for us. It will be tough due to Netanyahu’s gevalt campaign trying to hurt us,” she adds, referring to the prime minister’s traditional last-minute scare tactics.
Peretz: ‘If Labor-Gesher doesn’t do well, PM will get government of immunity’
Labor-Gesher chief Amir Peretz, whose party is hovering at around five seats in polls, even less than its current record-low of six, casts his vote in southern town of Sderot and warns that if his party does badly, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will form a coalition that will give him immunity from prosecution on possible corruption charges in the coming months.
“It’s a close fight. Every vote will make a difference. If Labor-Gesher does well, there will be an upheaval today. If Labor-Gesher does not do well, Netanyahu will get a government of immunity,” Peretz says. “It’s a close fight, every vote counts. I call on Labor-Gesher voters to go out and vote for the long-awaited upheaval.”
Rivlin says ‘will do everything’ to prevent 3rd round of elections
In a Facebook video President Reuven Rivlin says he will do everything within his power to prevent a third round of elections without the formation of a government.
“I will do everything I can to prevent further elections and to establish a government quickly,” the president vows.
He also calls citizens to go out and vote, despite the sense of frustration from the second set of elections within a year.
Liberman: ‘There will be government without ultra-Orthodox and no 3rd elections’
Yisrael Beytenu chair Avigdor Liberman says before voting: “We will set up a government without the ultra-Orthodox. There will be no third elections. There will certainly not be 61 votes to dissolve the Knesset.”
Earlier this year Liberman refused to join a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unless the bill formalizing exemptions to mandatory military service for yeshiva students was passed as is, a demand flatly rejected by the premier’s ultra-Orthodox coalition partners.
That impasse helped trigger the new elections.
Deri blows shofar at rabbi’s grave to kick off electioneering
Shas party leader Aryeh Deri and his band of Mizrahi ultra-Orthodox men have started off voting day with a visit to the Jerusalem grave of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the late spiritual leader of the party.
Deri blows a shofar, traditional for the days ahead of the Jewish New Year, and vows that “today we stop this ‘secular government,’ and safeguard the Jewish State on the path of [Rabbi Yosef].”
Most polling stations open across country
Most polling stations across the country have opened as of 7 a.m. Some ballot boxes in smaller towns will only open at 8 a.m.
Most voting stations will close at 10 p.m. (except for those that close earlier), at which point exit polls will be released.
