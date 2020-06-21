Top health official won’t punish deputy for waiving billionaire’s quarantine requirement

Prime Minister Netanyahu tried numerous times to speak with US President Donald Trump to implore him not to meet with Iran’s foreign minister on the sidelines of the 2019 G7 meeting in France, but his calls were blocked, former US national security adviser John Bolton writes in his new book.

In “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” Bolton says Netanyahu called US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after hearing Trump could meet with Mohammad Javad Zarif, asking to speak to the US president. The prime minister and Ron Dermer, the Israeli ambassador to the US, also tried to call Bolton, according to the book.

“[Trump’s senior adviser Jared] Kushner was on the phone to David Friedman, US Ambassador to Israel, telling Friedman that he was not going to allow Netanyahu’s call to go through… When he hung up, Kushner explained he had stopped this and an earlier effort by Netanyahu because he didn’t think it was appropriate for a foreign leader to talk to Trump about whom he should speak to,” Bolton writes.

He says Trump considered holding a private meeting with Zarif, which he advised him against doing. Bolton adds he told Pompeo he may resign if such a meeting took place.

“The next day, Monday, August 24, I concluded, amazingly, there had been no meeting. There was certainly no media coverage of a meeting… When I talked to [White House of chief of Staff Mick] Mulvaney just before Trump’s first bilateral that morning, he said he didn’t think there had been a meeting with Zarif. I emailed this news to Pompeo at about ten thirty a.m., saying I couldn’t rule out a phone call, and I also wasn’t sure whether Kushner or [Treasury Secretary Steve] Mnuchin might have met or spoken with Zarif, to create a future channel of communication,” Bolton says.

Elsewhere in the book, Bolton says Trump told him he would back Israel if Netanyahu decided to order an attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.

“On Iran, I urged that he press ahead to withdraw from the nuclear agreement and explained why the use of force against Iran’s nuclear program might be the only lasting solution. ‘You tell Bibi that if he uses force, I will back him. I told him that, but you tell him again,’ Trump said, unprompted by me,” Bolton writes.