Top soccer official: Fans’ behavior outside TA match endangers continued play

A top soccer official says the behavior of fans outside a match in Tel Aviv yesterday endangers continued league play.

League games restarted Saturday without fans. However, hundreds of fans of Hapoel Tel Aviv gathered outside a Tel Aviv stadium yesterday night to celebrate their team’s win, angering health officials.

Israel Professional Football Leagues chairman Erez Kalfon tells Kan radio that players, fans an teams are all responsible for upholding social distancing rules to allow games to continue.

“We view this seriously and we’ve made clear to teams what needs to happen so we don’t see this happen a second time.”