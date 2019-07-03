Transportation Ministry opens public hotline to deal with blocked roads

Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich orders the opening of a hotline for Israelis stuck in expected traffic jams due to Ethiopian-Israeli protests.

Protests are expected to renew this afternoon for a third day, after a police officer shot and killed a 19-year-old Ethiopian-Israeli man on Sunday.

The hotline will let the public notify authorities, including the traffic police, about blocked roads, speeding up police response and enabling faster reopening of roads, a statement from Smotrich’s office says.

It will also provide callers with information on blocked roads and rerouted traffic in their area.

The hotline can be reached at *8787.