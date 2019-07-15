Trump demands ‘radical left congresswomen’ apologize to Israelis

Continuing his tirades against progressive women in the US Congress, US President Donald Trump wonders in a Twitter post when “Radical Left Congresswomen” will apologize to, among others, the “people of Israel,” for their “foul language.”

He writes: “When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions!”

The tweet continues a barrage of statements on Twitter that started yesterday, when Trump urged unnamed “‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen” to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

He was apparently referring to the coterie of new members of Congress, many of them young, female and minority, who were part of a progressive rally among Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections. They include, among others, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who was born in New York and is of Puerto Rican ancestry; Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who fled war-torn Somalia as a child, came to the United States as a refugee and is the first black Muslim woman in Congress; Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who was born in Detroit and is of Palestinian descent; and Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, who was born in Cincinnati and is the first African American elected to Congress from Massachusetts.