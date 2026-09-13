Trump says he doesn’t care if Gulf states meet with Iran, again predicts war will end around midterms

US President Donald Trump says he doesn’t “care” about a proposed meeting between Iran and the Gulf states to discuss the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing American conflict with Tehran.

“I don’t care. That’s up to them,” the US leader tells reporters during a visit to Ireland when asked about Monday’s planned meeting in Oman.

He also reiterates that he expects the Iran war to end this year, possibly just after midterm elections in the United States in November, resulting in a drop in oil prices.

“Iran will end right after — maybe before — but it’ll end right after the midterms. Gasoline’s going to drop like a rock,” Trump says.

“I will tell you this: Iran wants to make a deal so bad. They are calling constantly. They want to make a deal. They’ve got to make the right deal. I’m not going to make a deal that’s no good,” he adds.

Trump also warns Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “stop knocking out diesel fuel in Russia” because it was causing shortages.

“Let him go after targets, but not diesel fuel, because he’s causing a shortage of diesel,” Trump says, adding “this isn’t done by the Middle East, this is done by what’s happening with Russia and Ukraine.”