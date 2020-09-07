TV poll gives Naftali Bennett’s Yamina 21 Knesset seats

A Channel 13 survey has Naftali Bennett’s Yamina surging to pick up 21 Knesset seats, if elections were held today.

The poll of 707 respondents, with a 3.9% margin of error, gives Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party 31 of the Knesset’s 120 seats. It is followed by Yamina (21), Yesh Atid (18), Joint List (13), Blue and White (11); Shas (7); United Torah Judaism (7); Yisrael Beytenu (6); Meretz (6).

That would give the right-wing bloc 66 seats, compared to 48 for the left.

A plurality of respondents say Netanyahu is the most suited to be prime minister (32%), followed by Bennett (18%), Yair Lapid (13%), with Alternate Prime Minister Gantz trailing at 10%.

Asked if they would obey a lockdown if it is imposed, 64% said yes — fully; 13% partially; 9% would not regard restrictions on holidays and events; 9% said no.

Most (68%) say Netanyahu capitulated to the ultra-Orthodox on the virus restrictions, in flip-flopping on closures of Haredi cities at the last minute. Another 20% disagreed.

The survey finds that 65% are not satisfied with Netanyahu’s handling of the crisis, while 30% are.

The respondents are also split on whether coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu should resign — 45% say no; 34% say yes.