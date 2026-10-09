Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026

Two men deny carrying out surveillance of synagogue, Israeli embassy in UK for Iran

By Reuters Today, 3:04 pm
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Two men accused of being tasked by Iran to carry out hostile surveillance on the Israeli Embassy in London, Britain’s oldest synagogue and other Israeli or Jewish targets pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Nematollah Shahsavani, a 41-year-old dual Iranian-British national, and Alireza Farasati, a 22-year-old Iranian national, appeared at London’s Old Bailey court and denied a single offence under the National Security Act.

The pair, who are alleged to have gathered information and undertaken reconnaissance in July and August 2025, are due to stand trial in April.

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