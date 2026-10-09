Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026

IDF, Shin Bet say Israel destroyed 4 Hamas, Islamic Jihad weapons depots across Gaza Strip

By Stav Levaton Today, 2:56 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Israeli forces destroyed four weapons depots belonging to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in strikes across the Gaza Strip yesterday, the IDF and Shin Bet say in a joint statement.

The groups had allegedly stored dozens of weapons at the sites, including rockets, explosives, mortars, Kalashnikov rifles and other combat equipment.

According to the joint statement, advance warnings were issued to civilians and precision munitions were used in the strikes to “reduce the risk of harm.”

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