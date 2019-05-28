UK equality watchdog opens probe into Labour party over anti-Semitism allegations
Senior Labor MK urges battered chairman to hold primaries within 30 days

Amir Peretz pens letter to Avi Gabbay, who led party during historically poor performance in last month’s vote, calling for immediate selection of successor as snap elections loom

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:42 pm

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Amir Peretz (R) and Avi Gabbay (L). (AFP Photo/Jack Guez and Ozan Kose)
Amir Peretz (R) and Avi Gabbay (L). (AFP Photo/Jack Guez and Ozan Kose)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.

2:58 pm

UK equality watchdog opens probe into Labour party over anti-Semitism allegations

The UK’s Equality and Human Rights Commission has opened an investigation into allegations of anti-Semitism against the country’s Labour party, the Guardian reports.

The regulator will be probing whether the Labour party led by Jeremy Corbyn has unlawfully discriminated against, harassed or victimized individuals because they are Jewish, according to the Guardian.

The probe follows legal complaints made against Labour by the local Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) and the Jewish Labour Movement, which both have argued that the party has violated the equalities law.

This is a rare move by the EHRC, which last took such an action against a party in 2010 when it probed the far-right British National party (BNP) for banning blacks and other minorities from becoming members.

A Labour spokeswoman tells the Guardian that it will cooperate with the investigation even though she rejected its premise.

“[The Labour party] is fully committed to the support, defense and celebration of the Jewish community and is implacably opposed to antisemitism in any form,” she says.

CAA head Gideon Falter tells the Guardian that “over the course of his leadership we have seen enough to convince us that Jeremy Corbyn himself is an anti-Semite and unfit for any public office, and though few have acted, most Labour MPs seem to agree with us.”

2:47 pm

Australia Jewish groups call on PM not to re-appoint minister suspected of aiding Leifer

A pair of Australia’s most prominent Jewish organizations are calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from granting Yaakov Litzman a posting in his next government due to the allegations that the outgoing deputy health minister pressured officials in his office to falsify their psychiatric evaluations in which they deemed Malka Leifer unfit for extradition back to Melbourne, where she is charged with 74 counts of sexual abuse.

The statements from the Zionist Federation of Australia and the Executive Council of Australian Jewry come hours after the Israel-Australia Chamber of Commerce publicly apologized for a meeting it organized between visiting health officials from Western Australia and Litzman’s office earlier this week.

“These allegations of executive interference in the judicial process raise grave questions about the integrity of the handling of the Leifer case in Israel while Mr. Litzman remains in any government position. We call upon Prime Minister Netanyahu to announce an official inquiry into the allegations, and to confirm that Mr. Litzman will not be appointed to any executive office pending the outcome of the inquiry,” says the Executive Council of Australia Jewry, an umbrella group representing 200 organizations across the country.

“These additional allegations if proven true, are an insult to the survivors
of sexual abuse and to Jewish communities around the world,” says the Zionist Federation of Australia, the umbrella group for Zionist organizations in the country. The ZFA also similarly called on Netanyahu to refrain from re-appointing Litzman to a government post while the latter is still being investigated.

Deputy health minister Yaakov Litzman (third from left) meets with an Australian Health Ministry delegation for bilateral talks in his Jerusalem office on May 26, 2019. (Health Ministry)
2:45 pm

Hold primaries within 30 days, senior Labor MK urges battered chairman

Senior Labor lawmaker Amir Peretz and director general Eran Hermoni pen a letter to party chairman Avi Gabbay, calling on him to schedule primaries for within 30 days due to the looming possibility that Israel could be headed toward its second election in months, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unable to form a government.

Gabbay led the Labor party to its worst ever electoral result of six seats in last month’s elections and has told associates that he will not run again for the faction’s top spot.

Itzik Shmuli, who is No. 3 on the party’s slate, tells the Ynet news site that he is a “natural candidate for the position,” already throwing his hat in the race.

